“I’m a full-coverage kinda gal and my expectations are very high when it comes to base products. I want them to sit nicely on top of my skincare without clinging to any dry patches, all while effortlessly concealing spots and pigmentation. I’m pleased to report that the Complexion Stick does all of the above, though it’s worth noting that quite a lot of product is needed to get a full, high-coverage base. This wouldn’t be a problem but at £40 a pop, it’s quite a steep reality. For spot concealing, though, this stick would work well and last you a while. I did about four big swipes on each side of my face and then blended out with my fingers, using a mixture of two shades to get my perfect match. I was super pleased with the end result — my skin tone was uniform without looking flat. It gave me a matte-satin finish if I let my skincare completely dry down beforehand, and it didn’t feel drying. It comes in 20 different shades, which isn’t bad but also isn’t the best, and it’s expensive to mix two hues together if you can’t find a perfect match already made. My advice is to check the undertones and pictures on the brand's website, which I found really helpful and spot-on.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO writer