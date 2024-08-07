All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If your algorithm is anything like ours, you can’t fire up Instagram without being served an ad for an impeccably designed beauty brand (or five). Such is how we were introduced to Merit Beauty but if you believe this is just another greenwashed makeup moment, think again.
The luxury brand is all about a curated wardrobe of makeup essentials that are vegan, cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny-certified, no less) and designed to offer an “antidote” to the overwhelming world of beauty. Each formula is made with real life busyness in mind — designed to swipe and go. This makes the range beginner-friendly, which is not to say that experts don’t love it. Quite the opposite, in fact; we seldom see a beauty editor without something from Merit in their bag. Every product is formulated in accordance with EU safety standards, is non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores) and supports the integrity of your skin so that you look just as good with and without makeup.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It all sounds too good to be true, especially with so many fantastic brands on the market, which is why we decided to test it out for ourselves. Ahead, we tried 10 of the brand’s bestsellers to see if they’re really worth the social media hype.
shop 10 products
“I was beyond excited to give this new brow pencil a whirl — especially because my brows are my entire personality; the bigger and more outrageous, the better. (I’m even partial to a lamination, despite R29’s deputy beauty director declaring the laminated brow dead.)
“First thoughts? I like the packaging: sleek, minimal and shiny. There’s a spoolie on one end and a twist-up pencil on the other. So far, so good but this is where things get a little disappointing. I found the pigment just wasn’t dark enough for my raven-black brows. I ended up pressing harder to get a darker pigment but then the pencil would snap. I did like how precise the nib was though, and I think it would work really well for lighter-haired girls who are looking for a more natural aesthetic. It’s just not one for me and my gigantic caterpillars.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO writer
“I’ve been loving liquid blush for years now but the one issue I have with it is that, often, you have to work fast to blend the pigment out. Too slow and you can be left with a splotchy complexion. Likewise, liquid blush can sometimes look a little flat if your skin hasn’t been prepared properly. In comparison, Merit’s Flush Balm wins out thanks to its sheer, dewy formula and instant luminosity. Also, it’s so much easier to use when on the go (no need to worry about spillages). I’ve been using and loving the shade Cheeky, which is a cool-toned, dusty rose pink that matches my natural blush really nicely.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’m a full-coverage kinda gal and my expectations are very high when it comes to base products. I want them to sit nicely on top of my skincare without clinging to any dry patches, all while effortlessly concealing spots and pigmentation. I’m pleased to report that the Complexion Stick does all of the above, though it’s worth noting that quite a lot of product is needed to get a full, high-coverage base. This wouldn’t be a problem but at £40 a pop, it’s quite a steep reality. For spot concealing, though, this stick would work well and last you a while. I did about four big swipes on each side of my face and then blended out with my fingers, using a mixture of two shades to get my perfect match. I was super pleased with the end result — my skin tone was uniform without looking flat. It gave me a matte-satin finish if I let my skincare completely dry down beforehand, and it didn’t feel drying. It comes in 20 different shades, which isn’t bad but also isn’t the best, and it’s expensive to mix two hues together if you can’t find a perfect match already made. My advice is to check the undertones and pictures on the brand's website, which I found really helpful and spot-on.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“It can be hard to find pale gal bronzers that don’t make you look orange or muddy but Merit has nailed it with this. Mostly, I think it’s because of the formula: Like all its stick-based products, it’s ultra lightweight and super creamy, blending out to a sheer wash of colour that can be built upon. I just wish that the brand would introduce a cool-neutral version of this shade; Quince, its lightest shade, is great for the summer but come winter I think I’ll have to revert to Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Soft Amber, £25.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
“I loved using highlighters back in the day — the more blinding, the better — but as both my skin and trends changed with time, I found myself foregoing them and letting my natural oils shine through. I no longer like a sparkly or metallic finish (as beautiful as such products might look in the pan), preferring a natural dew that makes me look like I’ve just returned from a hot girl walk. With this in mind, I’m surprisingly obsessed with this Highlighting Balm. Rather than looking like a shiny pigment sat atop my skin, it makes my face look healthy and hydrated, almost glasslike but not quite as wet. The result is balmy, as if I’ve used an incredible moisturiser and the finish is shining through my makeup.” – Humeara Mohamed, SEO writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Merit’s Great Skin Serum is nice but not nice enough for a £40 price tag, in my opinion. Boasting 2% niacinamide and four types of hyaluronic acid, it promises to hydrate and plump your skin, making it look better under makeup. The latter is no lie: This really is more of a lightweight primer than a serum. The formula is incredibly thin and runny, and the spray bottle can be a little unpredictable and messy, but it doesn’t have any smell, which I enjoy. I’m just disappointed that I didn’t experience any of the glass skin radiance that Merit’s promo pictures suggest, just a very subtle glow. For cheaper alternatives, I love Saie Glowy Super Gel, £22, as a primer and for a luminous sheen under your makeup, while Byoma Brightening Serum, £11.69, is a really nice niacinamide/hyaluronic acid combination serum for a big dose of hydration.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
“A lip product with any kind of hue is usually a no from me. Call it a hangover from days spent slathering my lips in concealer (thank you, ’00s) but I can’t stand a bright shade on my pout. Short of opting for Bel Air (which is a ‘warm clear’), Au Naturel was my only option. Even then, when I put it on, I was taken aback by the level of pigment it imparted. Yet I’m pleased to report that I actually love it. Firstly, I really hate the feeling of any kind of thick stickiness but this formula glides on and doesn’t feel gloopy in the slightest. Secondly, the colour is a delicious, fleshy nude shade that really complements my skin and pairs beautifully with the Cheek Color in Mood, which I’m also wearing here.” – Humeara Mohamed, SEO writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’m not typically a lipstick person — usually I chew the stuff off when fidgeting or forget I have it on and smudge it all over my mouth. However, when all the stunning girls in my phone (aka on TikTok) started sharing their go-to lip combinations for a subtle, ‘my lips but better’ look, I bit. The problem is, most lipsticks are either too brown or too pink, too dark for everyday wear or the formula is too heavy and chalky. Not Merit’s Signature Lip Lightweight in the satin finish. The shade Baby is pretty much a dead-on match for my natural lips. And again I love the sheer, hydrating formula. It makes you feel like you’re not wearing lipstick at all, just an extra pigmented lip balm. Now I want to branch out and try all the shades!” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
“Oh boy, am I fussy when it comes to mascaras. I already have long, curly, black lashes that people think are fake so I need my mascara to actually do something to make any kind of difference to my appearance, otherwise I may as well go without. This formula pleasantly surprised me. It instantly added an incredibly wispy, lengthened, fluttery look with just one coat. If you want something that’s super volumising, then this probably isn’t the one for you (L’Oréal Paris Panorama Volume Mascara, £13, will serve you well) but for lengthening it’s top-tier. Plus, it’s packed with fatty acids, oils and vitamins to care for your lashes, and it doesn’t budge. This is because it’s a tubing mascara, which means tiny fibres wrap around each lash in a water-resistant tube — great for anyone who’s prone to panda eyes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Refinery29’s affiliate writer Esther (whose lashes are shorter) told me that she ‘hasn’t looked back’ since trying this. She loves that it makes her lashes look ‘fluffy and fluttery’ and doesn’t irritate her sensitive eyes.” – Humeara Mohamed, SEO writer
“Before, I would have said that the brush on this brow pomade was too big — I was used to the small brushes on Glossier Bow Brow, £22, and Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows, £25. But since switching to Merit’s Brow 1980, I’ve realised that I’m saving myself time every morning. The larger brush grabs all the hairs and instantly builds them for a full, feathery look that appears and feels really natural (vitamin B5 in the formula helps condition your brows).” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer