Merit’s Tinted Sunscreen Is So Good, It’s Replacing Our Usual Makeup

“To me, the hallmark of a truly great sunscreen will always be whether I’m willing to wear it on an unbearably hot day. Anything that feels too heavy and icky breaks me out and will promptly get the boot. I took The Uniform out for a whirl on my recent travels around Asia, where temperatures hovered around 90°F with super high humidity, and I’m happy to report that it passed with flying colors. Out of all the sunscreens I’ve tried, this one has one of the most imperceptible textures. The carefully calibrated formula has definitely made a difference here; it feels very light and powdery and spreads evenly across the skin. There were days I almost forgot I'd put this on, if not for the flattering glow it imparts. For me, shade 22 provides the ideal level of coverage: just enough to neutralize redness and blur blemishes while maintaining a genuine skin finish. When it gets really hot this summer, I feel comfortable ditching all my other makeup and just wearing a layer of this tint, with my trusty Dr. Jart+ SPF stick as the final touch.”