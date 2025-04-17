I’m pretty hardcore when it comes to sun protection. I never leave the house without wearing SPF and do my best to top-up as often as I can throughout the day. But I’m also incredibly particular about the products I use. Usually, even the most lightweight sunscreen formulations give me a slightly uncomfortable feeling, like something viscous is stretched over my pores. And most SPF sticks, I’ve found, make my skin feel like an oil slick and break me out.
But then I tried the new Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day™ Ultra Sheer Priming Sunscreen Stick SPF 30, which doesn’t feel greasy in the slightest. In fact, I can barely feel it on my skin. Even better: It serves as the perfect product for SPF layering, a K-beauty trend aimed to enhance your skin’s defense against harmful UV rays. Keep reading to learn more about SPF layering — and how to successfully pull it off.
What is SPF layering and what are the benefits?
SPF layering refers to the practice of applying more than one layer of SPF or SPF-containing product. You’re applying these different products in thin, multiple layers — rather than one thick application — to ensure more even coverage. “We grossly under-apply SPF, so anything that increases the amount we apply will be beneficial,” says Dr Christine Hall, aesthetic doctor. As an example, you can prep your skin with a moisturiser with SPF, followed by a sunscreen fluid, and finishing off with a SPF-containing foundation and concealer.
One important thing to note about SPF layering is that the protection benefits are not directly additive. “Applying an SPF 50 sunscreen over a moisturiser containing SPF 25 does not equal SPF 75,” Dr Hall explains. “But what’s important to know is that it will definitely increase your coverage.”
Step 1: Prep the skin with an SPF stick
For my personal SPF layering routine, I like to begin by prepping my skin with Every Sun Day™ Sunscreen Stick SPF 30 all over my face.
Unlike most sunscreen sticks that have a small roller at the very bottom, this one comes with a bottom-twister mechanism that makes it really easy to get more product. The tube’s thin design allows me to be very precise with my application, which is particularly useful for harder-to-reach areas, like my scalp and behind my ears.
It has this airy, balm-like texture that I attribute to the hyaluronic acid in the formula, which hydrates the skin while smoothing out the appearance of pores and fine lines. The sunscreen casts a lovely matte finish that helps blur my pores and take away some of the shine on my T-zone. Not only does it not leave behind any white cast, it’s gentle enough to use around my eyes (even my eyelids!) without causing any irritation.
Step 2: Finish with a makeup-sunscreen hybrid
Wait at least a couple of minutes for your SPF base to absorb before introducing your next layer. I top off with Dr.Jart+’s Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Camo Drops SPF 35, a physical sunscreen that does a fantastic job at neutralising any redness, thanks to cica, an herb that calms inflammation. This ensures a more even-looking skin tone without pilling under my makeup. On days I need a bit more coverage, I swap the drops for a makeup-sunscreen hybrid, like the Premium BB Beauty Balm SPF 50.
Step 3: Top-up often with your SPF stick
Even though I’m highly diligent with reapplying my SPF, I’ll be the first to admit that it can be a bit of a slog sometimes, especially when I’m out and about. But this SPF stick makes reapplying all so effortless, neat and easy — unlike a sunscreen fluid, which tends to seep into the crevices of my wedding ring and under my nails.
I’m convinced that SPF layering has helped my skin look dewier and healthier. In fact, someone recently commented that I had “glass skin” after I had just reapplied my SPF and posted a selfie. With sunnier days and summer holidays ahead, I’ll definitely be keeping the Dr.Jart+ SPF range in my suncare rotation.
