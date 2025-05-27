Katseye Talk “Gnarly”, Makeup Hacks & Their Go-To Glossier Products

Meret Manon Bannerman: I just love the straight brow look; it makes my face look snatched and more awake. Here’s what I do: I shave off the top edge of my brow [where there’s typically a natural arch] and I use a brow pencil to draw on the ends, so it looks more straight. PSA: You have to be very careful, or they might not end up looking good. But my members have all done it and they all look amazing, so I honestly feel like everyone should try having straight brows.