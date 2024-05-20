Mona Kattan On Turning Her Childhood Memories Into A Global Fragrance Empire — & Her Scent Predictions For 2025

If Kattan is the Perfume Princess, she might as well also be the Queen of Layering, as she loves experimenting with different combinations. Her technique for layering perfumes involves starting with a hydrated base, using scented shower gels, shampoos, and body creams — and drinking lots of water. "For more diffusion, I like to spritz my perfumes on my pulse points such as inside my wrists, elbows and behind my neck as these spots generate heat throughout the day," Kattan shares. "As body chemistry can change, don't forget to lightly spray your clothes, as scent tends to linger longer on fabric. For hair, I prefer using alcohol-free hair mists or infusing the scent of perfumed wood chips, known as bakhoor, into my hair with the smoke. The key to layering fragrances is to experiment and have fun!"