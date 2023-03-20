These Indulgent Gourmand Perfumes Smell Good Enough To Eat

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Do you have a sweet tooth? Me too. In good news for us, gourmand perfumes are having a huge moment in the perfume world right now. Gourmands are a category of fragrance designed especially for people like us, featuring almost-edible notes that are reminiscent of sweet, rich, indulgent desserts. Typically inspired by the patisserie world, these fragrances are meant to evoke the sensation of tasting a delicious treat.
Common notes found in gourmand perfumes include chocolate, vanilla, caramel, honey, coffee, almond, chestnut and various fruits including berries and citrus. As the category has evolved, gourmand perfumes have become far more complex and sophisticated. Perfumers are experimenting with a wider range of notes and ingredients, incorporating everything from spices and herbs to exotic fruits and rare botanicals to balance out the sweetness.
Modern gourmand fragrances aren't the cloying, sickly sweet scents you remember from your teen years. Done right, gourmands can be both warm and comforting, as well as sensual and alluring. Perfect for the cooler months, their sweet and cosy scent evokes feelings of warmth and comfort. However, there are plenty of lighter and fresher gourmand fragrances that are suitable for wearing year-round as well.
Ahead, find our very favourite gourmand fragrances that will make you smell absolutely delicious.