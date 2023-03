These Indulgent Gourmand Perfumes Smell Good Enough To Eat

Do you have a sweet tooth? Me too. In good news for us, gourmand perfumes are having a huge moment in the perfume world right now . Gourmands are a category of fragrance designed especially for people like us, featuring almost-edible notes that are reminiscent of sweet, rich, indulgent desserts. Typically inspired by the patisserie world, these fragrances are meant to evoke the sensation of tasting a delicious treat.