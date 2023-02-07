If you look at D.S. & Durga or Diptyque, you’ll notice that rose perfume has become gender-inclusive in a way it hasn’t ever been before. Previously, rose has been labeled as ‘girly’ or the property of ‘old ladies’, both of which were typically used as negative adjectives. The reason for that? Good old fashioned sexism. Matthew Herman, creator and co-founder of Boy Smells, thinks that the enduring notion that women should smell like flowers and men should smell like leather or tobacco is outdated. “Rose got pigeonholed as culture and identity evolved,” says Herman, “and it began to stand for old ideas and ideals.”