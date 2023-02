Hear me out. For a while, the rose had a pretty gnarly reputation for being, well, grandma. But there are a plethora of reasons why rose is a huge perfume trend right now . If you’re on TikTok, it’s likely you’ve seen a number of viral videos in which the Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir Rose Eau de Parfum is the star of the show. One video with 15.5 million views particularly sticks in my mind. A woman walking through Paris stops another on the street and is desperate to know the name of the intoxicating perfume leaving a trail behind her. The very chic wearer in question pulls out a full size bottle of Musc Noir Rose. “It’s my favourite scent right now,” says TikTok user @yelenaa.x in another viral TikTok video . “It is so beautiful and romantic.” Another commenter divulged that her “husband went feral” while smelling it on her, while others have said they became obsessed instantly.