Vernon also points out that a lot of people associate rose perfumes with the smell of straight-up roses, which in the perfume industry is known as a ‘soliflore’ (a one-note fragrance). “What do we associate that smell with? Potpourri,” says Vernon, “and what do we associate potpourri with? The bathroom.” It’s more than likely, continues Vernon, that you’re not going to want to wear a bathroom smell. And she’s got a point. I want my straight rose scents in baklava and baklava only.