Throughout history, the rose has also become a symbol of status, not to mention love, passion and honour. So where did it get its grandma-esque reputation? This, say the experts, likely comes from a previously popular type of fragrance called ‘chypre’, which often uses rose in its composition. It’s strong and earthy — a truly acquired smell. “Chypre fragrances were marketed to women as the sexier, more opulent choice to the otherwise traditional soft floral or green fragrances on the market,” explains Emma Vernon , perfume expert and host of podcast Perfume Room . “What’s really wild about this phenomenon,” says Vernon, referring to the contempt that rose fragrances often receive, “is that everyone’s grandmother who chose a chypre scent probably did so in an attempt to wear something young, sexy and avante-garde.” These young and sexy women obviously grew older, says Vernon, and so the negative association came to be. Of course, growing older is a privilege, but it’s no secret that society instils in us a fear of ageing