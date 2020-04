7 Cannabis Fragrances You’ll Definitely Want To Inhale

As for what cannabis accord actually smells like? Well, for starters, not at all like weed , and also not terpenes , the essential oils naturally found in the cannabis plant. As a fragrance note, it reads vaguely floral, with a hint of green, herbacious earthiness that defies seasonal trends — and is perfectly legal. Ahead, take a closer look at some of our current favourites that we're spritzing from head to toe.