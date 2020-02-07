If You Liked These Perfumes As A Teen, You’ll Love These Grown-Up Versions

One trail of those bittersweet notes has the power to conjure intense nostalgia, not just for the actual perfumes (all iconic in their own unique way) but the memories attached to them. It seems this sentimentality has spurred fragrance houses to create an abundance of shiny new scents filled to bursting with elements reminiscent of teenage perfume (cotton candy and pineapple) but with a grown-up edge (sandalwood, musk and vetiver). Most importantly, the bottles are chic enough to take pride of place on your desk or dressing table.