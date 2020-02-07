If You Liked These Perfumes As A Teen, You’ll Love These Grown-Up Versions

Versace Red Jeans, Tommy Girl, Charlie Red... This is what teen spirit really smells like.
Growing up, punchy, angsty and playful notes of peach, white chocolate, blackcurrant and jasmine served as the scented backdrop to first dates, friend drama and everything in between. Like many of those love interests and friendships, though, a lot of us forgot about them and graduated to the likes of Marc Jacobs Daisy and Paco Rabanne Black XS, still bestsellers in 2020.
One trail of those bittersweet notes has the power to conjure intense nostalgia, not just for the actual perfumes (all iconic in their own unique way) but the memories attached to them. It seems this sentimentality has spurred fragrance houses to create an abundance of shiny new scents filled to bursting with elements reminiscent of teenage perfume (cotton candy and pineapple) but with a grown-up edge (sandalwood, musk and vetiver). Most importantly, the bottles are chic enough to take pride of place on your desk or dressing table.
From Givenchy to YSL and Jo Malone, shop the sophisticated versions of your high school favourites ahead.