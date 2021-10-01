At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Fragrances can be an intimate reflection of who you are. But whether your preference leans towards floral notes or woody flavours, your gender identity shouldn't limit what perfumes you feel comfortable wearing.
For starters: all scents are genderless. But since the release of CK One in 1994, which is widely considered to be the first mainstream unisex fragrance, many fragrance brands have expanded their marketing to be more gender-neutral. And in my view, degendering the beauty space is a positive step in moving away from the gender binary.
Ahead, our picks of the best unisex perfumes that smell delicious on everyone.