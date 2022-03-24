"The great thing about perfume is that it elevates your self-perception. It is the scent equivalent of rose-coloured glasses and travels with you like a luxurious bubble, adding extra shine to your sense of self." When Herman falls in love with a scent, it is because he sees himself in it. "Scent pulls from your memories and experiences, reflecting different parts of your personality. In that way, it can open new ways of seeing yourself and expresses that back into the world. We come from various traditions or cultures, but have the opportunity to reinvent ourselves in the now."