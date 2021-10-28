The Story Behind The Most Popular Perfume On TikTok (& Everywhere Else RN)

Being a scent that will always receive compliments is one of the main reasons why people fawn over Baccarat Rouge so much. The feeling you get when somebody comments on your perfume is uplifting and poignant. Not only does it affirm your own personal tastes, but fragrance is invisible, so it implies close observation. Plus, a scented compliment is never throwaway. It’s unlikely somebody would mention a smell they didn’t like and all of those things help contribute to the important word of mouth exposure. “You see it happen with a number of fragrances that capture the zeitgeist at a specific moment,” says Gilbert. “The wearer gets a compliment, the inquisitor learns the name and then they feel as if they’ve been let into a secret because it’s not available absolutely everywhere.” Gilbert says Baccarat Rouge's popularity is down to a combination of exclusivity and people finding it really moreish to smell. He notes that despite barely going anywhere these days, he smells Baccarat Rouge every day he does travel into central London.