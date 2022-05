I've never had a signature scent. Much like picking a playlist to match my mood, discovering new fragrances and rotating them based on what I'm feeling or want to channel is half the fun. And no shade to people that love ubiquitous "It" fragrances (think Baccarat Rouge 540 , Le Labo's Santal 33), but I really don't want to smell like everyone else, so I've always been drawn to more niche scents.