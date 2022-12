5 Perfume Trends Happening in 2023, Thanks To TikTok

It's not cozy like sugar cookies, but more sexy. There's that aspect of a vanilla scent that makes you remember making out in a basement. "Even watching movies from the '90s , there are house parties and people kissing and you think about living through that time when you weren't having to wonder, Do you have the flu? Do you have Covid? It was this time where you were very much in the moment and there was nothing that was crazy-scary. I think 2023 [fragrance is] still going to carry over this idea of not making life feel so intense. "