7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From Pretty Woman to B*A*P*S

Eliza Huber
Photo: Snap/Shutterstock.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved Before, but in comparison to the films of decades past, there's just no competition. Pretty Woman, Clueless, The Best Manthose are the romantic comedies we watch on repeat. But what makes pre-2005 rom-coms superior to the ones that followed them?
If you ask us, it's the clothes (give or take a few other things, too). Think about it: Julia Roberts' famous brown polka dot dress definitely inspired last spring's biggest trend. Plaid suit sets à la Cher Horowitz are the go-to look for every 20-something in NYC. And Halle Berry's neon bodysuits in B*A*P*S* are our #1 source for campy outfit inspiration.
Ahead, check out 7 90s rom-coms and the 2019 trends they inspired way back when.
1 of 28



Pretty Woman (1990)



How could we write a story about 90s rom-coms and not include this Julia Roberts-Richard Gere love fest? But the plot isn't the only great thing about this flick. Vivian's fashion come-up from thigh high boots to that red off-the-shoulder cocktail dress is one of the best style evolutions in film history. If there's one look that speaks to our spring wardrobes most, it has to be that ubiquitous brown polka dot dress from the polo grounds scene.
2 of 28
Photo Courtesy of & Other Stories.


& Other Stories
Tie Up Mini Wrap Dress
$69.00
3 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Mango.


Mango
Polka-dot Print Dress
$79.98
4 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Moda Operandi.


WHIT
June Organic Cotton Dress
$560.00
5 of 28



The Virgin Suicides (1999)



Ok, so this one's not exactly (or at all) a rom com, but you have to admit, the fashion is great. All those prairie dresses. C'mon. There's no one else to thank for that trend more than Sophia Coppola.
6 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Dôen.


Dôen
Calla Dress
$428.00
7 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Matches Fashion.


Batsheva
Kate Floral Print Cotton Dress
$354.00
8 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Aritzia.


Le Fou by Wilfred
Aimery Dress
$298.00
9 of 28



B*A*P*S* (1997)



From neon orange body suits to two-piece denim sets, this 90s flick starring Halle Berry was a study in camp style. And it's still relevant in 2019, inspiring our favorite supermodels' OTT looks.
10 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii.


Priscilla Ono X Eloquii
Belted Cargo Dress
$119.95
11 of 28
Photo Courtesy of & Other Stories.


& Other Stories
Ruffled Tie Shoulder Midi Dress
$59.00
12 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Aritzia.


Wilfred Free
Nia Short
$38.00
13 of 28



Romeo + Juliet (1996)



What's more romantic than a modernized version of Shakespeare? And who doesn't want to see a young Leo fight to the death for Juliet? Nothing and no one. But even with all that, we have to admit that our favorite part about this 90s rom-com is Claire Danes's stellar collection of white cotton dresses.
14 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Pixie Market.


Pixie Market
Leaf Jacquard White Maxi Dress
$142.00
15 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah.


Paloma Wool
Laura Dress
$179.00
16 of 28
Photo Courtesy of ASOS.


ASOS CURVE
Curve Denim Midi Shirt Dress
$72.00
17 of 28



Clueless (1995)



Clueless is the ultimate 90s fashion film, hands down. Between Cher's sheer button-downs, red mini dresses, and knee-high socks and Dionne's plaid skirt suits and oversized hats, there isn't a look in this cult classic that we don't want to wear.
18 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Zara.


Zara
Tweed Top With Buttons
$39.90

Zara
Tweed Mini Skirt With Buttons
$39.90
19 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Topshop.


Topshop
Textured Boucle Suit
$193.00
20 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Mango.


Mango
Leopard Linen Blazer
$99.99

Mango
Leopard Linen Miniskirt
$45.99
21 of 28



The Best Man (1999)



If you can look away from a shirtless Taye Diggs for a quick second, you'll notice that the style in this 90s classic is on point. From leather blazers and little black dresses to some seriously killer wedding guest looks — what's not to love about this flick?
22 of 28
Photo Courtesy of ASOS.


ASOS CURVE
Curve Square Neck Mixed Fabric Maxi Dress ...
$35.00
23 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.


Alix
Kenmare Slip
$255.00
24 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii.


Eloquii
Plus-size Square Neck Dress
$84.95
25 of 28



Never Been Kissed (1999)



Josie Geller wasn't the most stylish "teenager" at South Glen South High School when Never Been Kissed actually came out. But from where we're sitting, Drew Barrymore's cult-favorite character was way ahead of the game. Case in point? Her all-white feathered look on the first day of school and the little pink dress she dons for the big kiss. We'd wear both looks in a heartbeat.
26 of 28


Dauphinette
Jackie Coat
$590.00
27 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.


Sleeper
Feather-trimmed Cotton Pajama Set
$265.00
28 of 28
Photo Courtesy of Brother Vellies.


Brother Vellies
Butter Yellow Palms Pump
$630.00
More from Shopping