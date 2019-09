Why Was Black Camp Left Out Of The Met Exhibit?

While Clinton made his own universe where the dress code called for glitter hot pants and platform boots; more recently, rappers are carrying the camp torch. “Rappers are interesting,” former Essence magazine editor-in-chief Constance White told Refinery29 earlier this month. “I never know when they are deadly serious or going for high camp. I believe it’s part of the Black culture through the ages, sometimes adopted by the gay community.” For rappers, this idea of “making it” has seemingly always equated to a flashy lifestyle. The story of who they are is just as outward facing as it is inward — and you better believe it’s shiny.