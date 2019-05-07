Why Was Black Camp Left Out Of The Met Exhibit?

Similar to the way Josephine Baker used camp for political gain (her performances challenged the rules of acceptable sexual behavior in public), the Blaxploitation films in the ‘70s were much more than a genre. By using subverted stereotypes, the films were able to shift the narrative from harmful to progressive. The term Blaxploitation literally means black exploitation. In the mid-70s, following the critical acclaim and box office success of Shaft and Superfly, a whole new crop of black films were mass produced in Hollywood — many capitalizing on and subverting negative stereotypes of black Americans.