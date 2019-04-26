Skip navigation!
Jean Jackets
Fashion
What The Met Gets Wrong About Camp Fashion
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Jean Jackets
Shopping
These Essential Spring Jackets Are Plus-Size Friendly And Super Affordable
Emily Ruane
Apr 26, 2019
Fashion
Here's Every Jacket You Need This Fall — All In One Place
Us
Oct 9, 2018
Fashion
5 New Denim Jacket Trends That Should Be On Your Radar
Ray Lowe
Sep 20, 2018
Fashion
Under-$150 Jean Jackets You’ll Want To Live In This Fall
If you look back through the history of the United States, denim is about as all-American as it gets. And just as you wouldn't dare go without that
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Oversized Jean Jacket Should Be Your Only Jean Jacket
Many would call the denim jacket a wardrobe staple, and with good reason: It goes with everything, from corduroy to florals and all of the textures and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
A Relic Of Selena Gomez's Date Night With The Weeknd Can Be ...
The speculated (and all-but-confirmed) relationship between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is one of the most talked-about pop culture threads we actually
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Bella Hadid Makes A Compelling Case For The Belted Slip Dress
Breakups sometimes necessitate a few days of sweatpants and a pint or two of Ben & Jerry’s. But proving yet again that stars are not, in fact, just like
by
Erica Witte
Shopping
Your New Denim Jacket Is In This Slideshow
Everyone knows that fashion trends repeat themselves — they come, they go, and then they come back again a few years later. The denim jacket, however,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Proof You Can Wear Denim All Summer Long
So many people feel like they need to pack up their denim along with their leather and corduroy once summer temperatures start heating up. (Because
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Emma Stone Repeats Her Favorite Under-$100 Denim Jacket
It’s pretty much common knowledge that Emma Stone is no diva, especially when it comes to her day-to-day dress. She’s not one of those
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Shopping
Jean Jackets You Can Wear To The Office — & Not Just On Friday
Ah, jean jackets. How do we love thee. We’ll go as far as to say it’s the one denim staple we've had in our arsenal since we were children, and for
by
Jinnie Lee
Styling Tips
This Jacket Cost HOW Much?
When it comes to seasons, we'll admit we play favorites. The second the thermometer hit 40, we stuffed our puffer in a deep, dark corner of our closet
by
Allison Daniels
Shopping
Emma Stone Wears A Canadian Tuxedo, Nails It
The old rule that you shouldn't double up on denim has become entirely irrelevant. But, while it’s easy to wear a chambray button-up with dark-wash
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
30 Perfect Denim Jackets For Your Best-Dressed Weekend
Sure, we’re inevitably reaching for our collarless coats and colored motos this season, but if there’s any topper that’s proven to be a perennial
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion Week
The New Way To Wear Your Jean Jacket This Fall
You’ve already got a great jean jacket. You also own a fun pair of sneakers. Now, forgo the pants and tee you typically pair them with and try a little
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Abercrombie & Fitch's Unlikely Celebrity Champion: Guess Who?
Remember when Rihanna’s stylist told The New York Times that the star had run out of clothes to wear? Thus spoke Mel Ottenberg: “It’s the end of
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Denim Daze: 14 Jean Jackets You'll Go Gaga Over
If you want your everyday look to be a little more badass, but a leather coat seems a tad too intimidating, a fitted denim jacket is definitely the
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
As Seen On The Streets: Layering The Denim Jacket
We've been experimenting with denim jackets since the day we first realized a popped collar could make all the difference. (So, somewhere around fifth
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
Street Style Of The Day: Mary Kate Classes Up A Jean Jacket
How do you keep from being mistaken as a lady who lunches while in a knee-length sequin dress, a fur vest, and a pair of seriously impressive heels? You
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Pendleton To Collaborate With Levi's On A Line Of Jean Jackets An...
If it's been anyone's year, it's been Pendleton's. The brand has milked the recent popularity of Navajo and ethnic prints and has collaborated with
by
Us
Fashion
Vintage Sonia Rykiel Jacket
The beads, the piping, the touch of fringe...I am wanting this jacket. So sweet-looking over a long dress or with a pair of baggy denim trousers. The
by
Us
