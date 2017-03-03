The speculated (and all-but-confirmed) relationship between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is one of the most talked-about pop culture threads we actually know very little about. All we have are a series of blurry images of the duo — out to dinner, at a concert, or supporting each other in other ways — to ascribe meaning to. There's the romantic floral dress Gomez wore for a stroll on The Weeknd's arm, or the concert merch she donned for a family-and-friends game night. Then, there are the pieces that are actually available to shop, like the Sami Miro Vintage bodysuit the singer wore to one of The Weeknd's recent performances, which ground the rumored courtship a little closer to our wardrobes. If the $270 sheer one-piece was a little out of your range, Gomez's latest outfit will certainly pique your interest.
Advertisement
Gomez and The Weeknd were hanging out backstage after one of his Paris concerts, not exactly shy about their PDA in front of photographers. In one shot obtained by TMZ, the 24-year-old singer kissed The Weeknd on the cheek — and showed off the two-toned sleeve on her frayed-hem denim jacket. As Teen Vogue noted, it wasn't some impossibly expensive, bespoke topper she was wearing: You can pick up Gomez's exact pick at your local Zara.
Gomez's outerwear of choice comes from the Spanish retailer's latest collection. The cropped, pussybow-neck jacket features a slight ombré wash, with contrast panelling on the sleeves, and retails for a cool $49.90.
So, there you have it: We might not know anything about her latest relationship (nor is it any of our business, frankly), but at least we can copy her date-night style, which, like all her other fashion choices, is pretty much impeccable. You can get your own version of Gomez's denim jacket here. Meanwhile, we're still saving up for her Givenchy Valentine's Day dress.
Advertisement