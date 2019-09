The speculated (and all-but-confirmed) relationship between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is one of the most talked-about pop culture threads we actually know very little about. All we have are a series of blurry images of the duo — out to dinner, at a concert, or supporting each other in other ways — to ascribe meaning to. There's the romantic floral dress Gomez wore for a stroll on The Weeknd's arm, or the concert merch she donned for a family-and-friends game night. Then, there are the pieces that are actually available to shop, like the Sami Miro Vintage bodysuit the singer wore to one of The Weeknd's recent performances, which ground the rumored courtship a little closer to our wardrobes. If the $270 sheer one-piece was a little out of your range, Gomez's latest outfit will certainly pique your interest.