Selena Gomez Gave The Weeknd A Subtle Sartorial Shoutout

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik aren't the only celebrity couple that show their affection through fashion choices. Selena Gomez is getting in on the apparel-as-endearment trend, too. Over the weekend, Gomez wore a T-shirt from The Weeknd's merch collection, but you'll have to have eagle-eyed vision to spot it.
Gomez's mom, Mandy, shared a snapshot of the a friendly game night on Instagram. It looks pretty sweet and totally chill. Everyone's clad in comfy clothes, sneakers, and ear-to-ear grins. There's even pizza. Celebs: they really are like us sometimes.
"Family Game night!! I love them all even though they almost beat me up…" Mandy captioned the pic.
But it wasn't the cheer and fun that fans noticed. They spotted a detail in Gomez's T-shirt that sent the internet into a frenzy. Gomez is wearing a black T-shirt with red details from The Weeknd's tour. You can barely see it, but when you do spot the cross and lightning bolt motif, it's unmistakable.
While the exact shirt isn't currently available online, there are plenty of similar alternatives. Think of it as the celebrity version of wearing your S.O.'s letterman jacket or class ring. Instead of proudly walking the halls, but celebs are taking to social media to show off their loyalties.
#INFO: Selena Gomez porte la merch de The Weeknd sur sa dernière photo Instagram pic.twitter.com/IzPYSULdKp— The Weeknd France (@thewkndFR) February 19, 2017
With her subtle shoutout, Gomez is letting the world know that she's thinking of her beau. And now that we know that she's giving him props through her clothes, we're all keeping an eye out. What's in store for her next outfit? Should we be zooming in on her sweatshirts and tees from now on? The multitalented star's legion of fans will certainly be quick to point out any future Weeknd homages, but it doesn't hurt to keep your eyes peeled.
