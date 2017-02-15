If you're more about taco Tuesday than Valentine's Day, we don't blame you. But since V-Day and New York Fashion Week are happening at the same time this year, model du jour Gigi Hadid probably won't get to spend it munching on Mexican fare with her sweetheart, Zayn Malik. While she's strutting down catwalks and he's in L.A. (according to Twitter, anyway), Hadid managed to give everyone a little reminder of where her heart is. Between shows, she was snapped wearing a T-shirt from her boyfriend's merch line. It looks like Hadid gave the T-shirt a little bit of DIY flair, because the O.G. version (which is still available on Malik's e-comm site) has short sleeves while hers has none. The ZDAY 2 tee features an animated image of Malik as a Godzilla-style giant, running rampant and smashing a city to bits while surrounded by flying saucers and helicopters. (And of course, all of his tattoos have been recreated in painstaking detail.) While most of Hadid's style moves involve designer labels, you can snag this top for just $35. That way, you'll be one step closer to that coveted model-off-duty style and rep Malik whenever you slip it on, too. Hadid's not the only one in this couple to show her love via fashion, however. A few weeks ago, Malik was spotted in NYC with a sweet keychain that read "Gigi." Looks like this is one couple that loves to name-drop.
