If you happened to open any of the following apps yesterday — Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, maybe even Apple News — chances are you saw several cool-girl model squads bopping up and down Tommy Hilfiger's "Tommyland" runway. And if you were looking closely enough, you caught Super Bowl star Lady Gaga sitting front row, too.
But despite the sheer amount of fame that Hilfiger's team managed to gather in Venice, California, all that star wattage didn't detract from the clothes themselves. Each look was so bedecked with Hilfiger motifs from head to toe that nearly every wardrobe staple got retooled in red, white, and blue.
The designer's see-now, buy-now spring 2017 collection has pretty much everything you could need if you're in the market for patriotically-hued street style must-haves, including swimsuits, crop tops, leather pants, jeans, khakis, skirts,and T-shirts. As for the show's casting, a highlight was Bella Hadid walking alongside her sister, Gigi; Bella then posted a sweet congratulatory Instagram shot after the show.
If you couldn't make it to the West Coast for the spectacle and are in the New York area, Vanity Fair and Tommy Hilfiger are bringing a "Tommyland" photo experience to the Westfield Oculus at New York's World Trade Center. So, you, too (and maybe us) can go get all those Insta-likes, ASAP.
Ahead, check out the full collection in all of its Americana-packed glory.