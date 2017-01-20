Update: Gigi Hadid truly knows what her fans want. When the internet collectively freaked at the first sneak peek of her sophomore collection with Tommy Hilfiger earlier this week, the model-turned-designer got the hint: It's time to unveil Tommy x Gigi spring '17 in its entirety.
The brand will be giving this collection a proper runway debut on February 8, after which the pieces will be made available online. While we do appreciate the immediate gratification of "see now, buy now," we need to prepare for our purchases — so, Tommy Hilfiger released the full lookbook for Hadid's latest range, snd it's quite different from the initial offering. See for yourself in the slideshow, ahead.
This story was originally published on January 18, 2017.
We thanked our lucky stars when Gigi Hadid announced she was launching a clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger. We shopped when the collection dropped immediately after its runway debut.
We've waited patiently for round two, which is set to debut in Los Angeles on New York Fashion Week's eve. Now that February 8 is right around the corner, we're finally getting a glimpse of what Tommy x Gigi's second drop might look like.
Today, Tommy Hilfiger posted a photo of Hadid pensively contemplating a washed-denim jacket, a wall full of blurred-out sketched behind her. "The first season was such a success," the caption read. "We decided to do a 2nd." What was that? Sorry, we couldn't hear you over the sounds of our own excited squealing.
The inaugural Tommy x Gigi collection had a nautical theme, injected with some nostalgic logomania. Unsurprisingly, pieces started selling out pretty quick — and it had a very strong fan base, with everyone from Serena Williams to Ruby Rose repping items from the range. Odds are, the sophomore spread will receive comparable endorsements.
Keep your eyes peeled to Hadids, Hilfigers, and all of their closest pals' social accounts for more sneak peeks — along the lines of this adorable shot that the model's mom, Yolanda, snapped from a design meeting.
Seriously, is it February 8 yet?