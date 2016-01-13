Gigi Hadid Teases Her Tommy Hilfiger Line On Snapchat

Update: Today, Gigi Hadid gave a sneak peek of her forthcoming Tommy Hilfiger collection on Snapchat — and then retweeted a fan’s capture of the fleeting teaser. The line looks like it will involve patches sporting Gigi’s name as well as nautical motifs, like life preservers and compasses. You’ll have to wait until this fall to snag pieces from the collection, which will include lots of red, white, and blue pieces (unsurprisingly, given Hilfiger's all-American ethos), judging by Hadid’s snap.
This story was originally published on Dec. 17, 2015.
Gigi Hadid fans, rejoice: She's the latest model to land a fashion line with her name on it, and she's pairing up with Tommy Hilfiger on the project. Initially, Hadid was slated to simply be a global ambassador for the brand before the Gigi by Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection came to fruition; she's still got the ambassador title.
“Global ambassadorships are a bit overused and not too exciting,” Hilfiger told The New York Times (in a super-snarky article on the collab). The collection will be inspired by Hadid's "style, her sense, her social media presence as the top supermodel in the world today," according to The Times.
And the brand apparently didn't simply slap the model's name on clothing tags (although Hadid already excitedly shared a picture of that): Gigi had a hand in designing the items in the capsule collection, which will include sportswear, shoes, accessories, as well as a fragrance.
"I think our collection celebrates the iconic Tommy lifestyle and mixes hippy-chic with sporty and tomboy styles," Hadid told WWD. "There’s something everyone can relate to.” You'll have to wait to get ahold of the threads, though; the line will drop in fall 2016.
Besides Hadid's social reach (she's amassed over 10 million Instagram followers) and perhaps the fact that she's so highly sought-after by the fashion crowd these days, Hilfiger likes that Hadid is curvy (for a professional model), though how he worded his praise is a bit problematic. “She’s not anorexic," he told The Times. "She’s a real woman."
Hadid will also star in ad campaigns for Hilfiger's main collection as well as the designer's footwear, watches, and a yet-unnamed fragrance; those campaigns are slated to drop next fall, concurrent with the debut of the model's capsule collection. As for pricing, no word yet on what you'll be shelling out to score a piece (or two) of Gigi by Tommy Hilfiger.
