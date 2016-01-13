Gigi Hadid Teases Her Tommy Hilfiger Line On Snapchat

Besides Hadid's social reach (she's amassed over 10 million Instagram followers) and perhaps the fact that she's so highly sought-after by the fashion crowd these days, Hilfiger likes that Hadid is curvy (for a professional model), though how he worded his praise is a bit problematic. “She’s not anorexic," he told The Times. "She’s a real woman."



Hadid will also star in ad campaigns for Hilfiger's main collection as well as the designer's footwear, watches, and a yet-unnamed fragrance; those campaigns are slated to drop next fall, concurrent with the debut of the model's capsule collection. As for pricing, no word yet on what you'll be shelling out to score a piece (or two) of Gigi by Tommy Hilfiger.