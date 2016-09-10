Here's Everything You Can Buy From Gigi Hadid's Tommy Hilfiger Collection

The thing about celebrity tag-teamed collections and runway shows is that oftentimes, it's difficult to pay attention to the actual clothes. Like Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 or last season's FENTY Rihanna by Puma debut, Gigi Hadid's partnership with designer Tommy Hilfiger was met with hype, anticipation, and crowds of screaming fans. And it was well warranted: Hadid is, of course, one of the most popular (and in-demand) models du jour and she wasn't staging any old catwalk — she was transforming New York's South Street Seaport into a carnival (rides, games, and boardwalk snacks included).
So yes, there was a lot to look at on Friday evening's collaboration's launch, what with Taylor Swift, Kris Jenner, and Lewis Hamilton sitting front row; a massive ferris wheel glowing in the background; and thousands of teenagers vying to get a selfie with Hadid or any of the other famous members of her model squad. But the clothes were worth the attention to — despite the frenzy of the scenery, a heavy emphasis was put not just on pieces that were wearable, but buyable and sellable, too. (This season, Hilfiger launched its new see now, buy now initiative #TommyNow, where customers can purchase runway looks immediately following the show.)
In the lineup were signatures of both Hadid and Hilfiger; oversized sweatshirts worn as dresses for the former, classic American (and logo-ed) sportswear for the latter. Though it wasn't anything totally inventive, it was both playful and practical, which is something that, in the spectacle that is Fashion Month, feels refreshing. This was a collection for the consumer, be it the longtime Tommy fan or the Gigi-obsessed. And given the number of pieces that have already sold out online, it seems like this duo might just be onto something.
Click through to see (and shop!) the collection in full. If you're looking to score a coveted piece from the Tommy x Gigi collection, we suggest doing so — fast.
