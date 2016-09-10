What Gigi Hadid's Famous Friends Are Saying About Her NYFW Debut

As a model, Gigi Hadid has become a bonafide fixture in the world of fashion. Last night, however, the stylishly down-to-earth Hadid marked another dream off of her already enviable bucket list: presenting her first fashion collection at New York Fashion Week. The capsule collection was a collaboration with iconic American designer Tommy Hilfiger, dubbed Tommy x Gigi, which featured impeccably tailored high-waisted trousers, cool cropped bomber jackets, luxe leather leggings, and, of course, a healthy helping of athleisure.
Hadid, who previously modeled some of the nautically inspired creations for the collection's lookbook, opened the show wearing a shrunken sailor jacket, knotted anchor tank, and leather pants before models (including Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Hill, and Chanel Iman) took to the catwalk. In true It Girl style, the must-see moments of the show weren't all relegated to the runway. The fun, fair-style set was filled with friends and family eager to show their support for the model-turned-designer.
Bestie Taylor Swift made her first official post-Hiddleswift appearance in the front row alongside model Martha Hunt, snapping away with her iPhone and grinning from ear to ear. Hadid's mom, Yolanda, and younger brother, Anwar (yes, he's also a model on the make), surrounded her with adorably effusive encouragement, while her boyfriend Zayn Malik went the low-key route with a sweet shoutout on Instagram.
Click through and see what friends and family had to say on Hadid's big night.
