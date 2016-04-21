But who is Gigi Hadid? Well, to start, Miss Hadid is turning 21 on April 23. A California native, she first started modeling at the ripe young age of 2 years old, but she stopped after her famous mother, Yolanda Hadid, started worrying that she wouldn't have a normal childhood. She reemerged at age 17 and has been running the scene ever since.



With over 16 million Instagram followers, she isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Plus, she's successfully infiltrated baking shows, music videos, and even designed her own fashion line in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. But how did she get here?



Like all successes, it didn't happen overnight. So, let's go through her origin story as we reveal the 18 things you did not know about the rise of Gigi Hadid.