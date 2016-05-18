Anwar Hadid, the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, was the cover star of Teen Vogue's June 2016 issue, along with Vine star Cameron Dallas. In his interview with the magazine, Anwar talked about what it was like to grow up in a family full of models.
“I think our family motto is to always work hard, be humble, kind, and thoughtful about others around us,” he said. “I’m comfortable around girls because I grew up with two sisters and a single mom. I feel very lucky for all they have taught me... They tell me to be myself, have fun, and focus on eye expressions.”
That last part references the 16-year-old's own modeling career. He signed with IMG Models in February and credits his sisters for inspiring him to start.
The family that models together stays together?
