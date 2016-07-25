Here's The Model-Off-Duty Uniform In The Age Of Athleisure

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where our fascination with the "model off-duty" outfit started. But over the past few years, a very specific post-show formula has emerged: white T-shirt, jeans, leather moto jacket (extra points for some Alexander Wang booties in the mix). It's simple, if a bit uninspiring; designed for quick changes between shows, but incredibly easy to replicate at home. As models have become total street style staples, there are more outfit combinations than ever before. Sometimes, though, everyone seems to be wearing a certain look. Behold, the brand-new paparazzi bait getup that's equal parts Taylor Swift in 2014 and athleisure in 2016.
Meet the sporty matching set: It consists of a cropped sweatshirt and corresponding drawstring shorts. So far this summer, it's been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jourdan Dunn (and each has put her own spin on the look). It's an easy solution for when it's too damn hot for even leggings, but you still need to scratch that athleisure itch. And, most importantly, it's great for when you don't really want to overthink your outfit. Ahead, see the off-the-clock set that's quickly becoming the new normal for model-off-duty dressing.