We thanked our lucky stars when Gigi Hadid announced she was launching a clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger. We shopped when the collection dropped immediately after its catwalk debut.
We've waited patiently for round two, which is set to debut in Los Angeles on New York Fashion Week's eve. Now that February 8 is right around the corner, we're finally getting a glimpse of what Tommy x Gigi's second drop might look like. Today, Tommy Hilfiger posted a photo of Hadid pensively contemplating a washed-denim jacket, a wall full of blurred-out sketched behind her. "The first season was such a success," the caption read. "We decided to do a 2nd."
We've waited patiently for round two, which is set to debut in Los Angeles on New York Fashion Week's eve. Now that February 8 is right around the corner, we're finally getting a glimpse of what Tommy x Gigi's second drop might look like. Today, Tommy Hilfiger posted a photo of Hadid pensively contemplating a washed-denim jacket, a wall full of blurred-out sketched behind her. "The first season was such a success," the caption read. "We decided to do a 2nd."
Advertisement
The inaugural Tommy x Gigi collection had a nautical theme, injected with some nostalgic logomania. Unsurprisingly, pieces started selling out pretty quick — and it had a very strong fan base, with everyone from Serena Williams to Ruby Rose repping items from the range. Odds are, the sophomore collection will receive comparable endorsements. Keep your eyes peeled to Hadids, Hilfigers, and all of their closest pals' social accounts for more sneak peeks — along the lines of this adorable shot that the model's mum, Yolanda, snapped from a design meeting.
Advertisement