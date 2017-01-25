The Cute Way Zayn Keeps Gigi Close At All Times

Ah, young love. A sentiment previously expressed through letterman jackets or sharing a locker has been elevated to the ever-important Instagram-official snapshot and co-starring in music videos. But with famous puppy love comes a slew of complications. She's off walking the runways in Paris and Milan. He's accepting awards and recording new tracks with Taylor Swift. How's a high-profile LDR supposed to survive? Zayn Malik was recently snapped showing the unique way he keeps Gigi Hadid on his mind no matter where he goes. The tattoo he got last week might be one way he reminds himself of his supermodel girlfriend, but we're all about the (less permanent) cute keychain he keeps in his pocket. While he was in New York last night, E! News reports hat the soulful singer was seen dashing into an apartment building — where Hadid was waiting inside for him. During that sidewalk shuffle, we spied a cute "Gigi" keychain. Cue the "awwws." It looks like a pretty simple black-and-white leather keychain, only it reads "Gigi" in a script font. Even when he's not with her, Malik manages to carry a little reminder of Hadid everywhere he totes his keys. It's a small token of their relationship, but since it seems like the two are apart more often than they're together, it's the little things that count.
