Zayn Malik’s New Tat Is Adding Fuel To All Those Engagement Rumors

We hate to jump to conclusions, but we can’t help but suspect that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have some big news to reveal in the near-ish future. Word has been circulating that the lovebirds — who have been together on-and-off for about a year — are planning to tie the knot sooner rather than later. And the duo's most recent public appearances have done the exact opposite of put the rumors to rest. To wit: Just days after 21-year-old Hadid was spotted out and about sporting a suspicious band on her left ring finger, her broody boyfriend debuted some fresh ink last night in NYC. And let's just say it's as close to a declaration of love a tattoo can get — literally. Malik's latest body art spells out the four-letter L word right across the knuckles of his right hand in a large, sweeping script. Is the design just a coincidence? Perhaps. For all we know, the couple could be pulling a fast one on us. But if nothing else, we have to give Malik props for learning a lesson from his last loved-up tattoo — because, unlike last time, this one he won’t have to cover up if all hell breaks loose.
Advertisement