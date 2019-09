Did Zayn Cover Up His Perrie Edwards Tattoo?

It seems Zayn Malik is over ex-girlfriend Perrie Edwards, and he's showing the evidence on his skin. As Hollywood Life points out, he singer has covered up a tattoo of his ex, according to a Snapchat shared by Gigi Hadid.After four years together , Malik ended his relationship with Edwards in 2015. Two years before their split, he had an image of Edwards tattooed on his arm, a large drawing of her wearing a T-shirt and beanie.On Thursday, the ink seemed to be missing, or at least covered up.