Did Zayn Cover Up His Perrie Edwards Tattoo?

It seems Zayn Malik is over ex-girlfriend Perrie Edwards, and he's showing the evidence on his skin. As Hollywood Life points out, he singer has covered up a tattoo of his ex, according to a Snapchat shared by Gigi Hadid.
After four years together, Malik ended his relationship with Edwards in 2015. Two years before their split, he had an image of Edwards tattooed on his arm, a large drawing of her wearing a T-shirt and beanie.
On Thursday, the ink seemed to be missing, or at least covered up.
Hadid snapped Malik standing over a stove, and fans noticed more than his cooking skills. From the looks of Hadid's snap, the place where Edwards' image was once inked is now covered by another image.
The new design on Malik's arm isn't instantly recognizable. But one thing is for sure: Edwards' likeness, which was once prominent on his arm, is no longer present.
This isn't the first time Malik has obscured the tattoo. Fans suspected the ink rendering of his ex was intentionally in the shadows on the artist's Pillowtalk single art.
