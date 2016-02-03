Zayn Malik, former soft boy, is ready to put a label on his very public relationship.
The "Pillowtalk" singer — who last week claimed he was just "good friends" with model Gigi Hadid — has finally owned up to the fact that the duo is dating. And not, like, just Netflix and chilling, either. He did have to be tricked into the admission a little bit, though.
Here's how the confession came up: Zayn was being interviewed on the radio show Zach Sang & the Gang earlier this week, when a fan called in with a cleverly worded question. "Was it cool to have your girlfriend in the video?" the caller asked, referring to Hadid's very obvious presence in Malik's "Pillowtalk" release.
Instead of trying to wriggle out of answering — or saying something inane like, "Well, she's just my friend, but..." — Zayn fielded the query head-on. "Uh, yeah," he said. "That was cool. it was something different. We enjoyed it. It was fun."
See that, folks? A response in the affirmative. It's officially official.
