If Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid a merely close buds, then it is officially Claim Whatever You Want Day, and we are the Queen of England.
Malik briefly commented on his relationship with the model during an interview with Beats 1 this week. "We're good friends, yeah," he said.
Zayn on Beats 1 on Gigi Hadid: "We're good friends, yeah."— Zayn Malik News (@ZaynJMNews) January 28, 2016
Okay, fine. Play coy if you want to, Zayn. But riddle us this: Do "good friends" use one another's faces as their iPhone wallpaper? Do "good friends" giggle romantically? Do "good friends" celebrate each other's birthdays with first-initial bling? Do "good friends" manhandle one another's pets half-nude?
In all fairness: yes. Sometimes good friends do all of those things.
But do "good friends" pose like this in Polaroid selfies that will eventually be shared to Instagram?
We think not. But nice try, Zayn.
