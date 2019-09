Why Are So Many People Hating On Gigi & Zayn's Relationship?

Gigi Hadid, 20, is a supermodel with a growing résumé, which includes directing acting , and designing . Zayn Malik, 23, is a singer and veteran of a much-obsessed-over boy band, One Direction.But you already know all of this. Because individually, they're both quite famous, especially with the young crowd. They are each trendsetters in their own right, and have millions of followers eager to see their every move.So, why do people hate them so much as a couple?On March 23, Hadid posted a black-and-white picture of Malik on Twitter with the caption, "I mean.... " (which in internet language, translates to: "Look how hot/sexy my boyfriend is. Really, just look"). Needless to say, it ignited a lot of backlash. Mostly from jealous tweens, but also from some followers who really cut deep into Hadid and her love life."Practice how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks," one Twitter user, Modelior , replied in a since-deleted tweet. Damn.Hadid responded to defend her dating history saying, "I've dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too."That random follower is far from the only one to comment with utter disapproval of the union of Zigi. The dissatisfaction spans far and wide among fans, who blast both Hadid and Malik on Instagram and Twitter any time they post about each other or their relationship.