Joe Jonas Unfollows Ex Gigi Hadid After Zayn Malik Coupling

We're calling it: G.I. Joe is well and truly over and out.
Now that Gigi Hadid's been spied holding hands with Zayn Malik, her ex Joe Jonas is moving on... through the power of social media. Jonas, who split with Hadid in early November, has unfollowed the model on Twitter, SugarScape reports. He also unfollowed Malik, and deleted a photo of the two former boy-banders hanging out with Kanye West earlier in the year. Then he grabbed a carton of Ben & Jerry's and hid under a duvet.
Jonas' move may seem harsh, but anyone going through a breakup would no doubt do the same, especially if they saw their former love on the rebound. We'd feel really bad for him, but let's not forget that this is the same dude who dumped Taylor Swift over the phone. Karma's a bitch, my friend.
Silver lining: The middle Jonas brother seems to be having a great time, single or not. If you can't have a blast with Nick as your wingman, you're not really trying.
