Demi Lovato Had A Blink-182 Sing-along With Two-Thirds Of The Jonas Brothers

Brace yourself for a heavy dose of nostalgia. If a Camp Rock reunion doesn't get you going, some old-school Blink-182 should. It's like the Noughties all over again.



Demi Lovato has stirred up some serious FOMO in us by sharing a video in which Nick and Joe Jonas rock out to "All the Small Things" on some sort of magical party bus. The brotherly bonding is hilarious and sweet, and you can hear Nick's tour-mate Lovato cackling in delight. Spoiler: Kevin sadly does not make a surprise cameo at the end. Is it just us, or is he the Tom DeLonge of the family?



According to another Lovato Insta, the group also jammed to Sisqo's "Thong Song." Do they have the world's best Spotify playlist, or were they just watching old reruns of TRL? Either way, we approve.



Watch below and just try to not crack a smile.

