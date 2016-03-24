Story from Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Defends Her Love Life After Sharing Another Zayn Pic

Fans usually get excited when sweethearts Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share photos of one another on social media. One follower, however, decided to take the opportunity to throw some shade Hadid's way.

The besotted model shared this photo of her musician boyfriend on Twitter yesterday.


The photo garnered close to 50,000 favorites, but not everyone was impressed.

Twitter user Modelior hit back at Hadid with this since-deleted tweet. "Practice how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks," the user snapped.

Hadid, who dated Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson prior to linking up with Malik, caught wind of the taunt and responded with a defense of her love life.
Touché. Modelior faced some flak from Hadid fans, prompting the user to follow up with this sorry-not-sorry tweet.


Jimmy Kimmel, are you paying attention?
