Zayn’s New Song Is Definitely About Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s romance is already one for the history books. At the very least, it’s one for the songbooks. The ex-Directioner posted an image of Gigi and a new song within the last 24 hours. The two appear to be related.
“Saw your face and got inspired,” he wrote on a picture of Gigi standing on a dirt path, laughing.
His caption is a direct reference to the chorus of “Like I Would,” the latest single off Mind of Mine. The album won’t be out for another 15 days, but the song is another in a line of successful singles. “Pillowtalk” is sexy and slow. “iT’s YoU” is sad, sexy, and slow. And “Like I Would” is midtempo and sexy. This is the only even vaguely danceable number off the album to date and we would bet that remixes start popping up almost immediately.
