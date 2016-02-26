Zayniacs rejoice: Your savior has blessed you with a new song and video. The One Dir-ex-tioner (sorry) released “iT’s YoU” tonight amid rampant speculation that the video would once again star girlfriend and Lip Sync Battle champion Gigi Hadid.
While “Pillow Talk” featured syncopated drums and sexy chemistry between Zayn and Hadid, “iT’s YoU” is another animal entirely. The song is reportedly inspired by ex Perrie Edwards and features Zayn in a much more contemplative mode. And yes, maybe a little vengeful.
“She got her own reasons for talking to me,” he sings. “She don’t give a fuck about what I need.”
Such is life when you’re among the most eligible 23-year-olds in the world. Must be tough. It goes without saying that this song, which he also performed on The Tonight Show will instantly become a bedroom anthem for people looking for closure against significant others. It’s not exactly a banger, but Zayn has always been more of the smoldering type.
The video stars Zayn and Nicola Peltz of Bates Motel. Petz, to put it mildly, is insensitive to Zayn’s needs. While “Pillow Talk” is all about psychedelic sexuality, “iT’s YoU” is like a French film about heartbreak. Slow motion and black and white create a haunting effect you won’t soon forget.
The song is playable below, and the video is out now on iTunes.
