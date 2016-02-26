Gigi Hadid Brought Out Some Amazing Guests On Lip Sync Battle

Tyler Posey and Gigi Hadid seemed like a giant mismatch. Posey is a nice actor, and was a great Teen Wolf, but Hadid is the It Girl. Then again, that’s what they said about Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas.
Posey came out and did Harvey Danger’s “Flagpole Sitta,” a song we recognize from Tony Hawk Pro Skater with a title that should belong to a Ying Yang Twins banger. It’s a good song and he did a good job. His second song was “Take On Me,” with a performance that included posterboard reference to the iconic A-Ha video.
Normally we don’t talk about two songs at once, but we need to get him out of the way before we get to Gigi’s inspirational performance. First, while performing “That’s Not My Name” by The Ting Tings, she literally slapped Tyler in the face. Full-on. It was a baller move. Let 'em know who’s in charge, Gi.
Then she came out to “Larger Than Life” in a shiny catsuit. Normally that and the motorcycle choreography would seal it. But then Nick Carter and A.J. McLean came out. The club got shut down! And she walked away with the belt.
Damn Gigi, back at it again with the Backstreet Boys. She called it one of the best nights of her entire life. That about sums it up.
