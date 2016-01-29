Zayn Malik's First Solo Video Has Arrived & It Stars Gigi Hadid

The wait for the first One Direction solo release is officially over. Tonight, ex-Directioner Zayn Malik dropped “Pillowtalk” and its accompanying video.
It’s a song, obviously, about waking up next to someone. Many have speculated that Malik and Gigi Hadid are dating and this video will do nothing to quell those rumors. The sexy, trippy video stars the pair getting very close with each other, although neither has confirmed a romance.
As star vehicles go, this song announces Malik as a major vocal talent. His voice is effortlessly huge and the beat mainly stands behind it, letting him do his thing. The video, besides Malik and Hadid, features naked boxing women, tears of blood, and enough weird visuals that it officially qualifies as “dreamlike.”
Malik’s release comes less than a day after revealing that his album will be called Mind of Mine in an interview with Beats 1. For whatever it’s worth, he says that he and Hadid are just “good friends.” Well, it’s very nice of his good friend to star in a video for a song about waking up next to someone you love.
It’s a song, obviously, about waking up next to someone. Many have speculated that Malik and Gigi Hadid are dating and this video will do nothing to quell those rumors. The sexy, trippy video stars the pair getting very close with each other, although neither has confirmed a romance.
As star vehicles go, this song announces Malik as a major vocal talent. His voice is effortlessly huge and the beat mainly stands behind it, letting him do his thing. The video, besides Malik and Hadid, features naked boxing women, tears of blood, and enough weird visuals that it officially qualifies as “dreamlike.”
Malik’s release comes less than a day after revealing that his album will be called Mind of Mine in an interview with Beats 1. For whatever it’s worth, he says that he and Hadid are just “good friends.” Well, it’s very nice of his good friend to star in a video for a song about waking up next to someone you love.
Advertisement