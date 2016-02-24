Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Pack On The PDA In New Instagram

Did Zayn Malik's "Pillowtalk" video leave you with a pressing need to see even more PDA involving Gigi Hadid? You're in luck.
Malik clearly wants the universe to know that he and the supermodel are still on lip-to-lip terms. The former One Directioner can be seen going in for a smooch in his latest Instagram. They both look pretty happy, let's all try not to hate too much, okay?
Here's the photo in question. No caption was required, as you can see.
Malik clearly wants the universe to know that he and the supermodel are still on lip-to-lip terms. The former One Directioner can be seen going in for a smooch in his latest Instagram. They both look pretty happy, let's all try not to hate too much, okay?
Here's the photo in question. No caption was required, as you can see.
It appears the pair already has a couple nickname that we're 100% behind: Zigi. It's no G.I. Joe, but it'll do.
Advertisement