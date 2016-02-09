There was no doubt that Gigi Hadid's (mostly) naked image on the March cover of French Vogue would have tongues wagging, including that of her boyfriend Zayn Malik.
The daring and elegant black-and-white cover (which is one of two versions she appears on for the magazine) was released online on Monday, and has already been garnering some chatter around the web.
Hadid herself posted the image on Instagram and shared, "What an honor and dream come true it is to be on the cover of FrenchVogue." She also joked that she was "wearing mostly Chanel N°5" in this particular cover image.
While Hadid may have found the right words to express her joy with how the shoot turned out, her beau was at a loss for them. In fact, all the singer could tweet out in response were emoji of approval and gratitude.
Has a heart-eyed happy face ever said so much?
