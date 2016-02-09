Gigi Hadid has had quite a year. She’s appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a hot-and-heavy video with confirmed boyfriend Zayn Malik, and watched Grease: Live with Taylor Swift.
Now she can add covering French Vogue to her ever-expanding list of accomplishments. She’s already appeared on the covers of Australian, Italian, Brazilian, Danish, and Spanish Vogue but the Paris edition is a major coup. The March cover of note is one of two versions shot by Mert & Marcus. The first shows her clothed head-to-toe in Chanel, the other shows her, as she puts it, “wearing mostly Chanel N°5 ;)” and a pair of slip-on mules.
“What an honor and dream come true it is to be on the cover of FrenchVogue,” Hadid wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much @mertalas @emmanuellealt."
It’s not her first nude photoshoot, and not even the first in the last few months. She stripped down for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring/Summer 2016 collection’s promotional shoot late last year.
Hadid hasn’t yet appeared on the American edition’s cover but at this point it seems like only a matter of time. After all, she has that Ralph Lauren collection coming and, presumably, some more major wins in store.
