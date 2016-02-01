Two honorary Pink Ladies joined in on the Grease: Live fun last night: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.
The pals watched Sunday's show together, and couldn't resist singing along. Swift, a real-life Sandra Dee, even busted out some arm choreography as she and Hadid crooned along to "Hopelessly Devoted To You." Eat your hearts out, Olivia Newton-John and Julianne Hough.
Thankfully, her supermodel pal shared the action on Snapchat.
What we wouldn't give to see a reaction from the gals when their mutual ex, Joe Jonas, appeared in the dance scene alongside DNCE. You've got to love a little awkwardness.
Hadid's no stranger to musical sing-alongs. Remember this High School Musical homage? Keep 'em coming, girl.
