While you and your siblings were breaking down the finer points of Drake's "Hotline Bling" moves over the holiday weekend, the Hadid sisters were taking it way, way back.
Despite each being romantically linked to musicians (see: Zayn Malik and The Weeknd), the supermodel sisters decided to bond over Christmas with a dance routine to an old favorite. We'll give you a hint: It's going to give you some lovely Zac Efron flashbacks.
Here are the Hadid girls getting down to "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical. We can't think of a better way to work off a huge Christmas dinner and dozens of candy canes.
Despite each being romantically linked to musicians (see: Zayn Malik and The Weeknd), the supermodel sisters decided to bond over Christmas with a dance routine to an old favorite. We'll give you a hint: It's going to give you some lovely Zac Efron flashbacks.
Here are the Hadid girls getting down to "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical. We can't think of a better way to work off a huge Christmas dinner and dozens of candy canes.
Advertisement
The cute video even won the approval of HSM star Ashley Tisdale, who tweeted her delight.
When you see @GiGiHadid and @bellahadid on snapchat dancing to "we're all in this together" 😍😍😍😍— AshleyTisdaleFrench (@ashleytisdale) December 27, 2015
Nice work, ladies. Can we put in a request for "Breaking Free" for New Year's? We're sure the Wildcats would approve.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement