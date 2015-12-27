While you and your siblings were breaking down the finer points of Drake's "Hotline Bling" moves over the holiday weekend, the Hadid sisters were taking it way, way back.



Despite each being romantically linked to musicians (see: Zayn Malik and The Weeknd), the supermodel sisters decided to bond over Christmas with a dance routine to an old favorite. We'll give you a hint: It's going to give you some lovely Zac Efron flashbacks.



Here are the Hadid girls getting down to "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical. We can't think of a better way to work off a huge Christmas dinner and dozens of candy canes.

